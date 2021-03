NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health will only report COVID-19 case data Monday through Friday, beginning Saturday, March 13.

In a tweet, health officials said that data from Saturdays, Sundays and state holidays will be “available on the next business day’s COVID-19 data report.”

Starting today, COVID-19 data will be reported Monday through Friday. New updates will be available on Monday. pic.twitter.com/xpy9B3j21s — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 13, 2021

The next update will be Monday.