TDH continues to adjust local COVID-19 data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) continued to make significant adjustments to local COVID-19 data in its Wednesday update.

For the second day, the health department removed a large number of cases from Washington County (137) and added an even larger number (226) to Carter County. Two deaths were removed from Washington County while five were added to Carter County.

The state also removed 123 recoveries from Washington County; five cases, three recoveries, and two deaths from Unicoi County; seven cases, one recovery, and one death from Johnson County.

Yesterday, a health department spokesperson confirmed that the changes were due to data quality checks, which involve cross-checking the addresses of cases and reassigning cases attributed to the incorrect county to the correct county.

Downward case/death adjustments from @TNDeptofHealth : Washington – 137/2; Unicoi – 5/2; Johnson – 7/1. Carter adds 226 cases, 5 deaths; Greene up 72 cases, 1 death; Hawkins 19/1. Sullivan 10 new cases, 3 new deaths. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time this has happened. In September, around 1,700 cases statewide were reassigned due to address corrections, resulting in 73 additional cases being assigned to Carter County.

News Channel 11 reached out to the state health department again today, but hasn’t received a response yet.

Factoring in the data changes, Northeast Tennessee saw a net gain of 178 cases, five deaths, and 198 inactive/recovered cases on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +226, Greene +72, Hawkins +19, and Sullivan +10.

Cases removed by county: Johnson -7, Unicoi -5, and Washington -137.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 858 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,014 new cases.

There have been 47,701 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +5, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, and Sullivan +3.

Deaths removed by county: Johnson -1, Unicoi -2, and Washington -2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 56 deaths were reported.

There have been 935 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,303 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 25 cases from yesterday.

This marks the fourth day that active cases have declined, which are at their lowest since Oct. 10.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,947 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 750,409 cases.

The health department also reported 100 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,731 deaths.

There are currently 25,611 active cases in Tennessee, down 478 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 714,067 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 750,409 as of February 10, 2021 including 10,731 deaths, 1,262 current hospitalizations and 714,067 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.76%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/zBch2maKrp — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 10, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 47,701 (+178)

Inactive/recovered: 45,463 (+198)

Deaths: 935 (+5)

Active cases: 1,303 (-25)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,744 (+226)

Inactive/recovered: 5,434 (+208)

Deaths: 145 (+5)

Active cases: 165 (+13)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,118 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 6,788 (+62)

Deaths: 137 (+1)

Active cases: 193 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,968 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 4,668 (+24)

Deaths: 88 (+1)

Active cases: 212 (-6)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,126 (-7)

Inactive/recovered: 2,039 (-1)

Deaths: 37 (-1)

Active cases: 50 (-5)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,587 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 12,913 (+31)

Deaths: 260 (+3)

Active cases: 414 (-24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,730 (-5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,659 (-3)

Deaths: 46 (-2)

Active cases: 25 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,428 (-137)

Inactive/recovered: 11,962 (-123)

Deaths: 222 (-2)

Active cases: 244 (-12)