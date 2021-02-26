TDH Commissioner: Tennessee could receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health anticipates having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state as early as Monday.

On Friday, US health advisors endorsed the J&J vaccine. The FDA is expected to authorize the one-dose shot for emergency use soon.

TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said to expect a slow trickle of the vaccine into the state. Piercey said it’s unclear how much supply Tennessee will be getting initially, but it could be as much as 40,000 doses next week.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to be administered across the state. Piercey was asked on Friday if the public will have the ability to choose which vaccine they receive.

“Any site, for that matter, they should be able to tell you which product they have available. And so consumers and patients and citizens can make an informed choice about which product they want,” said Piercey.

The J&J vaccine was found to be 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 across multiple variants and 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19. This was in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, according to the company. According to a report by the Associated Press, comparing the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to that of others is not an “apples-to-apples” comparison.

Health officials hope the introduction of the J&J shot will speed vaccination efforts, as just one dose of the shot is required, rather than two.