TDH announces sites for continued free COVID-19 testing in Northeast Tenn.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that sites all throughout Northeast Tennessee will continue to offer free drive-up testing.

According to a release from TDH, the following sites will continue to test residents:

–Carter County Health Department: Monday-Friday between 9 am- 11 am

403 East G Street, Elizabethton, TN

–Greene County Health Department: Monday-Friday between 9 am- 3 pm

810 Church Street, Greeneville, TN

–Hawkins County Health Department: Monday-Friday between 1 pm- 3 pm

201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, TN

–Washington County Health Department: Monday-Friday between 9 am- 3 pm

219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN

The release also says testing will be available by appointment only at health departments in Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

TDH says nasal swab collection will be performed for testing at the sites, and test results could be available within 72 hours.

