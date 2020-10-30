TDH announces modified hours at COVID-19 testing sites in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is changing hours of operation at two COVID-19 testing sites in Hawkins County.

According to a release from TDH, the Church Hill Health Department will conduct testing from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The site is located at 247 Silver Lake Road and can be reached at 423-357-5341.

The Rogersville Health Department will now conduct testing from 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The site is located at 201 Park Boulevard and can be reached at 423-272-7641.

Testing at each site is based on staff and test kits available.

You can see a full list of TDH COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Tennessee below: