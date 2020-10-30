TDH announces modified hours at COVID-19 testing sites in Hawkins Co.

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is changing hours of operation at two COVID-19 testing sites in Hawkins County.

According to a release from TDH, the Church Hill Health Department will conduct testing from 1:30-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The site is located at 247 Silver Lake Road and can be reached at 423-357-5341.

The Rogersville Health Department will now conduct testing from 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The site is located at 201 Park Boulevard and can be reached at 423-272-7641.

Testing at each site is based on staff and test kits available.

You can see a full list of TDH COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Tennessee below:

11.2.2020 NE COVID-19 Drive… by WJHL News Channel Eleven

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss