TDH aims to set record straight on misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health Sunday took to social media to campaign against misinformation regarding the novel coronavirus vaccine.

In a Sunday tweet, TDH officials said that a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Tennessee last week, and that they hope to set the record straight on myths circulating about that vaccine.

Some of those myths highlighted include:

The COVID-19 vaccines were developed using fetal tissue

The COVID-19 vaccine will alter my DNA

The COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility in women.

But each myth is debunked with scientific rebuts.

TDH officials said they hope to curb some of the misconceptions currently circulating.

For more information, visit the TDH vaccine page.