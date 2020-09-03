TDH adjusts some county’s COVID-19 counts, changes how active cases are determined

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday announced changes to the way some COVID-19 data is reported.

Previously, the department considered a case to be recovered after 21 days unless the person died or it was known the person was still sick. That 21-day threshold has been shortened to 14 days. This change is expected to cause a significant drop in active cases Thursday.

The department uses the threshold because some people who test positive for the virus stop communicating with health officials after testing positive, making it difficult to confirm that the person has recovered.

Additionally, recovered cases will now be referred to as “inactive/recovered.”

TDH also said it is adjusting 1,700 cases that were assigned to the wrong county since the pandemic began, a result of people living in zip codes that cover more than one county. During a media briefing on Thursday, TDH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said that in Northeast Tennessee, this will result in 73 additional cases being assigned to Carter County. About a dozen counties will be impacted by this adjustment.

