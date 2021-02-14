TDH: 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; One new death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday, along with one new death due to the virus.
Sullivan County saw the most new COVID-19 cases Sunday at 55 new cases.
Carter and Hawkins counties followed behind at 13 and 10 new cases respectively.
Washington County had eight new cases; Greene County had five new cases; Unicoi County had four new cases; and Johnson County had three new cases.
The one new death due to COVID-19 on Sunday was in Washington County.
Vaccines in Northeast Tennessee
Washington County is first within the state of Tennessee for first COVID-19 vaccine doses received.
Washington County has the second highest percentage in the state for the number of fully vaccinated people, and Unicoi County is fourth and Sullivan County is fifth.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,347 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 757,418 cases.
The health department also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,933 deaths.
Health officials have reported 722,598 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported by locality: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,833
Inactive/recovered: 5,540 (+13)
Deaths: 147
Active cases: 146
New cases: 13
Greene County
Total cases: 7,177
Inactive/recovered: 6,872 (+15)
Deaths: 140
Active cases: 165 (-10)
New cases: 5
Hawkins County
Total cases: 5,050
Inactive/recovered: 4,753 (+15)
Deaths: 91
Active cases: 206 (-5)
New cases: 10
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,132
Inactive/recovered: 2,061
Deaths: 37
Active cases: 34 (-3)
New cases: 3
Sullivan County
Total cases: 13,823
Inactive/recovered: 13,182 (+44)
Deaths: 263
Active cases: 378 (+11)
New cases: 55
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,747
Inactive/recovered: 1,672 (+3)
Deaths: 46
Active cases: 29 (+1)
New cases: 4
Washington County
Total cases: 12,513
Inactive/recovered: 12,027 (+19)
Deaths: 224 (+1)
Active cases: 262 (-12)
New cases: 8