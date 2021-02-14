TDH: 98 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; One new death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 98 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday, along with one new death due to the virus.

Sullivan County saw the most new COVID-19 cases Sunday at 55 new cases.

Carter and Hawkins counties followed behind at 13 and 10 new cases respectively.

Washington County had eight new cases; Greene County had five new cases; Unicoi County had four new cases; and Johnson County had three new cases.

The one new death due to COVID-19 on Sunday was in Washington County.

Vaccines in Northeast Tennessee

Washington County is first within the state of Tennessee for first COVID-19 vaccine doses received.

Washington County has the second highest percentage in the state for the number of fully vaccinated people, and Unicoi County is fourth and Sullivan County is fifth.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,347 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 757,418 cases.

The health department also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,933 deaths.

Health officials have reported 722,598 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 757,418 as of February 14, 2021 including 10,933 deaths, 1,109 current hospitalizations and 722,598 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.40%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/MjG5g89nLQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 14, 2021

The following data were reported by locality: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,833

Inactive/recovered: 5,540 (+13)

Deaths: 147

Active cases: 146

New cases: 13

Greene County

Total cases: 7,177

Inactive/recovered: 6,872 (+15)

Deaths: 140

Active cases: 165 (-10)

New cases: 5

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,050

Inactive/recovered: 4,753 (+15)

Deaths: 91

Active cases: 206 (-5)

New cases: 10

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,132

Inactive/recovered: 2,061

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 34 (-3)

New cases: 3

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,823

Inactive/recovered: 13,182 (+44)

Deaths: 263

Active cases: 378 (+11)

New cases: 55

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,747

Inactive/recovered: 1,672 (+3)

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 29 (+1)

New cases: 4

Washington County

Total cases: 12,513

Inactive/recovered: 12,027 (+19)

Deaths: 224 (+1)

Active cases: 262 (-12)

New cases: 8