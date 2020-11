TDH: 94 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Tuesday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 345,854 as of November 24, 2020 including 4,374 deaths, 2,116 current hospitalizations and 303,234 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.99% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/65GdmnstFQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 24, 2020

TDH reported 94 news cases: Sullivan County had 31; Greene County had 19; Carter County had 16; Washington County had 13; Hawkins County had nine; Unicoi County had six, and Johnson County reported zero new cases.

Two counties reported deaths: Sullivan County saw two new deaths, and Washington County had one new death.

There are currently 2,454 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,884 on Monday.

Statewide, 1,304 new cases were reported.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,550

Inactive/recovered: 2,194 (+69)

Deaths: 53

Active cases: 303 (-53)

New cases: 16

Greene County

Total cases: 2,878

Inactive/recovered: 2,482 (+84)

Deaths: 71

Active cases: 325 (+65)

New cases: 19

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,823

Inactive/recovered: 1,585 (+48)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 205 (-38)

New cases: 9

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,376 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,302 (+10)

Deaths: 21

Active cases: 53 (-10)

New cases: 0

Sullivan County

Total cases: 6,124

Inactive/recovered: 5,186 (+133)

Deaths: 91 (+2)

Active cases: 847 (-104)

New cases: 31

Unicoi County

Total cases: 791

Inactive/recovered: 657 (+36)

Deaths: 25

Active cases: 109 (-30)

New cases: 6

Washington County

Total cases: 5,609

Inactive/recovered: 4,896 (142)

Deaths: 101 (+1)

Active cases: 612 (-130)

New cases: 13

YESTERDAY: Nine new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Northeast Tennessee