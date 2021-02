TDH: 92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths due to novel coronavirus reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 101 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 773,887 as of February 27, 2021 including 11,393 deaths, 925 current hospitalizations and 748,739 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.93%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/S9PDwymtpX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 27, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,374 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 773,887 cases.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,393 deaths.

Current hospitalizations are at 925.

Health officials reported 1785 new recoveries and a total of 748,739 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 5,957

Inactive/recovered: 5,717 (+13)

Deaths: 152

Active cases: 88 (+5)

New cases: 8

Greene County

Total cases: 7,277

Inactive/recovered: 7,047 (+2)

Deaths: 145

Active cases: 85 (+4)

New cases: 6

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,231

Inactive/recovered: 4,983 (+9)

Deaths: 94

Active cases: 154 (+4)

New cases: 15

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,163

Inactive/recovered: 2,093 (+2)

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 32 (+2)

New cases: 4

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,305

Inactive/recovered: 13,716 (+53)

Deaths: 273

Active cases: 316 (-13)

New cases: 40

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,802

Inactive/recovered: 1,704 (+3)

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 51 (-1)

New cases: 2

Washington County

Total cases: 12,740

Inactive/recovered: 12,316 (+19)

Deaths: 234

Active cases: 190 (-2)

New cases: 17