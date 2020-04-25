TDH: 9,189 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,189 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also said there have been 178 deaths, 821 hospitalizations, and 4,467 recoveries. More than 141,406 tests have been administered.

Friday, TDH reported 8,726 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 808 hospitalizations, 168 deaths, and 4,370 people recovered.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 10 cases / 1 death / 4 recovered

Greene – 41 cases / 2 deaths / 25 recovered

Hawkins – 29 cases / 2 deaths / 26 recovered

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recovered

Sullivan – 48 cases / 1 death / 44 recovered

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovered

Washington – 49 cases / 44 recovered

Three additional cases were reported in Carter and Washington Counties, while one in Hawkins and Sullivan Counties

