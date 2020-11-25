TDH: 9 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee Wednesday

Four counties rank among top 16 in test positivity rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 253 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday, including five in Sullivan County.
TDH reported 253 news cases in Northeast Tennessee: Sullivan County had 64; Washington County had 58; Carter County had 43; Greene County had 25; Hawkins County had 24; Johnson County had 20, and Unicoi County had 19.
Positivity rates remain very high in the region, with Unicoi County’s seven-day average positivity percentage third-highest in the state. Sullivan (10th), Carter (11th) and Washington (16th) all rank high among Tennessee’s 95 counties and all are over 23 percent for the past seven day.
In addition to Sullivan’s five, three other counties reported deaths: Carter County saw two and Washington and Unicoi Counties each had one new death.
There are currently 2,377 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,454 on Tuesday.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 2,593
Inactive/recovered: 2,240 (+46)
Deaths: 55 (+2)
Active cases: 298
New cases: 43
Greene County
Total cases: 2,903
Inactive/recovered: 2,531 (+49)
Deaths: 71
Active cases: 301
New cases: 25
Hawkins County
Total cases: 1,847
Inactive/recovered: 1,618 (+33)
Deaths: 34
Active cases: 195
New cases: 24
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,396
Inactive/recovered: 1,309 (+7)
Deaths: 21
Active cases: 66
New cases: 20
Sullivan County
Total cases: 6,188
Inactive/recovered: 5,272 (+86)
Deaths: 96 (+5)
Active cases: 820
New cases: 64
Unicoi County
Total cases: 810
Inactive/recovered: 668 (+11)
Deaths: 26 (+1)
Active cases: 116
New cases: 19
Washington County
Total cases: 5,667
Inactive/recovered: 4,984 (+88)
Deaths: 102 (+1)
Active cases: 581
New cases: 58