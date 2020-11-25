TDH: 9 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee Wednesday

Four counties rank among top 16 in test positivity rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 253 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Wednesday, including five in Sullivan County.

TDH reported 253 news cases in Northeast Tennessee: Sullivan County had 64; Washington County had 58; Carter County had 43; Greene County had 25; Hawkins County had 24; Johnson County had 20, and Unicoi County had 19.

Positivity rates remain very high in the region, with Unicoi County’s seven-day average positivity percentage third-highest in the state. Sullivan (10th), Carter (11th) and Washington (16th) all rank high among Tennessee’s 95 counties and all are over 23 percent for the past seven day.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 347,972 as of November 25, 2020 including 4,466 deaths, 2,183 current hospitalizations and 308,566 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.4% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/ySeqhutmzK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 25, 2020

In addition to Sullivan’s five, three other counties reported deaths: Carter County saw two and Washington and Unicoi Counties each had one new death.

There are currently 2,377 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,454 on Tuesday.

Data from @TNDeptofHealth just in show 5 new reported COVID deaths in Sullivan County and 9 total in NE Tennessee today. 92 deaths were reported statewide. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 25, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,593

Inactive/recovered: 2,240 (+46)

Deaths: 55 (+2)

Active cases: 298

New cases: 43

Greene County

Total cases: 2,903

Inactive/recovered: 2,531 (+49)

Deaths: 71

Active cases: 301

New cases: 25

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,847

Inactive/recovered: 1,618 (+33)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 195

New cases: 24

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,396

Inactive/recovered: 1,309 (+7)

Deaths: 21

Active cases: 66

New cases: 20

Sullivan County

Total cases: 6,188

Inactive/recovered: 5,272 (+86)

Deaths: 96 (+5)

Active cases: 820

New cases: 64

Unicoi County

Total cases: 810

Inactive/recovered: 668 (+11)

Deaths: 26 (+1)

Active cases: 116

New cases: 19

Washington County

Total cases: 5,667

Inactive/recovered: 4,984 (+88)

Deaths: 102 (+1)

Active cases: 581

New cases: 58