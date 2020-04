TDH: 8,726 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, new cases in Carter, Greene counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 8,726 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 460 cases since Thursday.

The department also said there have been 168 deaths, 808 hospitalizations, and 4,370 recoveries. More than 131,000 tests have been administered.

Thursday, TDH reported 8,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 793 hospitalizations, 170 deaths, and 4,193 people recovered.

The department said two fewer deaths were reported Friday because of a data error.

Three new cases were confirmed in Greene County while one new case was confirmed in Carter County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 7 cases / 1 death / 3 recovered

Greene – 41 cases / 2 deaths / 25 recovered

Hawkins – 28 cases / 2 deaths / 25 recovered

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recovered

Sullivan – 47 cases / 1 death / 41 recovered

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovered

Washington – 46 cases / 42 recovered

