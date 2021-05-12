TDH: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 94 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 669 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total case count to 855,587 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,296 deaths.

The are currently 8,890 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

There have been 834,705 recoveries reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday):

Carter County

Total cases: 6,650

Inactive/recovered: 6,413 (+12)

Deaths: 158

Active cases: 79 (-4)

New cases: 8

Greene County

Total cases: 7,910

Inactive/recovered: 7,663

Deaths: 156

Active cases: 91 (+11)

New cases: 11

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,129

Inactive/recovered: 5,860 (+19)

Deaths: 107

Active cases: 162 (-7)

New cases: 12

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,415

Inactive/recovered: 2,340 (+4)

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 36 (-2)

New cases: 2

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,893

Inactive/recovered: 16,286 (+32)

Deaths: 297 (+1)

Active cases: 310 (-4)

New cases: 29

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,043

Inactive/recovered: 1,961 (+4)

Deaths: 49

Active cases: 33 (-3)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 14,656

Inactive/recovered: 14,218 (+23)

Deaths: 245

Active cases: 193 (-11)

New cases: 22

Info from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding change in how cases are reported: