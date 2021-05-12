TDH: 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 85 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 94 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 669 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total case count to 855,587 cases.
The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,296 deaths.
The are currently 8,890 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
There have been 834,705 recoveries reported in the state since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday):
Carter County
Total cases: 6,650
Inactive/recovered: 6,413 (+12)
Deaths: 158
Active cases: 79 (-4)
New cases: 8
Greene County
Total cases: 7,910
Inactive/recovered: 7,663
Deaths: 156
Active cases: 91 (+11)
New cases: 11
Hawkins County
Total cases: 6,129
Inactive/recovered: 5,860 (+19)
Deaths: 107
Active cases: 162 (-7)
New cases: 12
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,415
Inactive/recovered: 2,340 (+4)
Deaths: 39
Active cases: 36 (-2)
New cases: 2
Sullivan County
Total cases: 16,893
Inactive/recovered: 16,286 (+32)
Deaths: 297 (+1)
Active cases: 310 (-4)
New cases: 29
Unicoi County
Total cases: 2,043
Inactive/recovered: 1,961 (+4)
Deaths: 49
Active cases: 33 (-3)
New cases: 1
Washington County
Total cases: 14,656
Inactive/recovered: 14,218 (+23)
Deaths: 245
Active cases: 193 (-11)
New cases: 22
Info from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding change in how cases are reported:
- To date, daily COVID-19 updates (daily case counts, datasets, most graphs and figures) from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) are based on the date of public reporting. The daily update has been based on all new cases and case updates reported over a 24-hour period as of approximately 9:00 a.m. each calendar day.
- This way of reporting is not a reliable indicator of disease activity. The date of public report is not permanently recorded in TDH’s surveillance database and is subject to system problems and data quality issues.
- TDH is shifting to a more reliable system-generated date: the date the COVID-19 case was added to our surveillance system. This will more accurately reflect when TDH was first notified of the case and will be consistent with standard data reporting practices for other reportable health conditions.
- This change will only impact how data are displayed over time in charts and graphs, it will not impact the total number of cases being reported.
- This change will cause a minor shift in the number of cases associated with each date in our historical datasets (at the state and county levels). Statewide peaks may shift slightly as they will now reflect each day’s case reports as received by TDH. Percent positive will be calculated using the total number of labs recorded in the surveillance database on a given calendar day, rather than reflecting the aggregate change in total from day to day.
- All datasets going forward will provide data from March 2020 to the present using the system-generated date. All historical datasets will remain available.