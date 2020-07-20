TDH: 78,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 129 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 78,970 confirmed cases and 784 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,639 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 816 confirmed deaths, 3,712 hospitalizations, and 45,974 recoveries. More than 1.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 77,361 confirmed cases and 812 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 79,754 as of July 20, 2020 including 847 deaths, 3,712 hospitalizations and 45,974 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/QdQARjh16g — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 20, 2020

Monday, TDH reported 129 new cases in our area: 40 each in Sullivan and Washington counties, 26 in Carter County, 14 in Greene County, six in Hawkins County, and three in Unicoi County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.

Twenty five new recoveries were reported: 23 in Sullivan County and two in Carter County.

There are 899 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 795 on Sunday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 205 cases / 2 deaths / 59 recoveries

Greene — 223 cases / 3 deaths / 99 recoveries

Hawkins — 145 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Johnson — 52 cases / 38 recoveries

Sullivan — 427 cases / 6 deaths / 213 recoveries

Unicoi — 69 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 470 cases / 160 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 144

Greene – 121

Hawkins – 86

Johnson – 14

Sullivan – 208

Unicoi – 16

Washington – 310

