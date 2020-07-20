TDH: 78,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 129 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 78,970 confirmed cases and 784 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,639 total cases since Sunday.
The health department also announced 816 confirmed deaths, 3,712 hospitalizations, and 45,974 recoveries. More than 1.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 77,361 confirmed cases and 812 confirmed deaths.
Monday, TDH reported 129 new cases in our area: 40 each in Sullivan and Washington counties, 26 in Carter County, 14 in Greene County, six in Hawkins County, and three in Unicoi County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.
Twenty five new recoveries were reported: 23 in Sullivan County and two in Carter County.
There are 899 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 795 on Sunday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 205 cases / 2 deaths / 59 recoveries
Greene — 223 cases / 3 deaths / 99 recoveries
Hawkins — 145 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries
Johnson — 52 cases / 38 recoveries
Sullivan — 427 cases / 6 deaths / 213 recoveries
Unicoi — 69 cases / 53 recoveries
Washington — 470 cases / 160 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 144
Greene – 121
Hawkins – 86
Johnson – 14
Sullivan – 208
Unicoi – 16
Washington – 310
