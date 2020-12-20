TDH: 768 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths Sunday

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 768 new COVID-19 cases within local Northeast Tennessee counties on Sunday.
These counties include Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
No new deaths were reported in these counties.
Statewide, TDH reported a total of 519,687 cases on Sunday, with 465,908 confirmed cases.
Below is data that were reported in local Northeast Tennessee counties (numbers in parentheses are changes since yesterday).
Carter County
Total: 3,965
Inactive/recovered: 3,291 (+28)
Deaths: 76
Active: 598 (+54)
New: 82
Greene County
Total: 4,866
Inactive/recovered: 3,795 (+29)
Deaths: 82
Active: 989 (+98)
New: 127
Hawkins County
Total: 3,172
Inactive/recovered: 2,451 (+23)
Deaths: 48
Active: 673 (+71)
New: 94
Johnson County
Total: 1,698
Inactive/recovered: 1,545 (+1)
Deaths: 27
Active: 126 (+13)
New: 14
Sullivan County
Total: 9,680
Inactive/recovered: 8,020 (+87)
Deaths: 161
Active: 1,499 (+158)
New: 245
Unicoi County
Total: 1,283
Inactive/recovered: 1,044 (+5)
Deaths: 36
Active: 203 (+25)
New: 30
Washington County
Total: 9,134
Inactive/recovered: 7,453 (+75)
Deaths: 144
Active: 1,537 (+101)
New: 176