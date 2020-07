TDH: 75,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 699 active cases locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 75,597 confirmed cases and 739 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 2,517 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 807 confirmed deaths, 3,649 hospitalizations, and 43,706 recoveries. More than 1.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 70,881 confirmed cases and 767 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 86 new cases in our area: 40 in Sullivan County, 21 in Washington County, 15 in Carter County, seven in Hawkins County, and three Greene county. Two new deaths were reported.

There are currently 699 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 625 cases on Friday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 162 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Greene — 196 cases / 3 deaths / 97 recoveries

Hawkins — 131 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Johnson — 51 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 372 cases / 6 deaths / 185 recoveries

Unicoi — 66 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 379 cases / 159 recoveries

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 76,336 as of July 18, 2020 including 838 deaths, 3,649 hospitalizations and 43,706 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UX1ZIllp8y — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 18, 2020

Active cases by county:

Carter – 103

Greene – 96

Hawkins – 72

Johnson – 14

Sullivan – 181

Unicoi – 13

Washington – 220

