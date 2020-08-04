TDH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new recoveries in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 111,101 confirmed cases and 1,340 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,805 total cases since Monday.
The health department also announced 1,079 confirmed deaths, 4,900 hospitalizations, and 73,259 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 109,325 confirmed cases and 1,055 confirmed deaths.
The department reported 74 new cases in our area on Tuesday: 27 in Sullivan County, 23 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six in Carter County, five each in Greene and Johnson counties, and one in Unicoi County.
Forty-eight new recoveries were reported: 33 in Sullivan County, 12 in Washington County, and three in Carter County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
The number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee is currently 2,123, up from 2,097 on Monday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 433 cases / 5 deaths / 105 recoveries
Greene — 376 cases / 5 deaths / 139 recoveries
Hawkins — 369 cases / 4 deaths / 93 recoveries
Johnson — 177 cases / 40 recoveries
Sullivan — 833 cases / 9 deaths / 540 recoveries
Unicoi — 139 cases / 62 recoveries
Washington — 1,089 cases / 2 deaths / 289 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 323
Greene – 232
Hawkins – 272
Johnson – 137
Sullivan – 284
Unicoi – 77
Washington – 798
Ballad Health says it currently treating 97 COVID-19 patients, 29 of which are in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.
