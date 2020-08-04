TDH: 74 new COVID-19 cases, 48 new recoveries in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 111,101 confirmed cases and 1,340 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,805 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 1,079 confirmed deaths, 4,900 hospitalizations, and 73,259 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 109,325 confirmed cases and 1,055 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 112,441 as of August 4, 2020 including 1,117 deaths, 4,900 hospitalizations and 73,259 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/afjAfSXr7A — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 4, 2020

The department reported 74 new cases in our area on Tuesday: 27 in Sullivan County, 23 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six in Carter County, five each in Greene and Johnson counties, and one in Unicoi County.

New cases:



Carter: 6

Greene: 5

Hawkins: 7

Johnson: 5

Sullivan: 27

Unicoi: 1

Washington: 23 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 4, 2020

Forty-eight new recoveries were reported: 33 in Sullivan County, 12 in Washington County, and three in Carter County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

The number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee is currently 2,123, up from 2,097 on Monday.

I feel like it's important to add that there were 468 tests reported today – the lowest number since July 12. https://t.co/N8zhheZEex — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 4, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 433 cases / 5 deaths / 105 recoveries

Greene — 376 cases / 5 deaths / 139 recoveries

Hawkins — 369 cases / 4 deaths / 93 recoveries

Johnson — 177 cases / 40 recoveries

Sullivan — 833 cases / 9 deaths / 540 recoveries

Unicoi — 139 cases / 62 recoveries

Washington — 1,089 cases / 2 deaths / 289 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 323

Greene – 232

Hawkins – 272

Johnson – 137

Sullivan – 284

Unicoi – 77

Washington – 798

Though the number of positive COVID-19 reported today was small, there were also a smaller number of overall tests reported. Here you can see the daily positivity rate (pie chart) and about 16% of tests reported today were positive. pic.twitter.com/fHsjeMyGTQ — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 4, 2020

Seven more people have been hospitalized, according to data reported today.



Johnson: 1

Sullivan: 4

Washington: 2 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 4, 2020

Ballad Health says it currently treating 97 COVID-19 patients, 29 of which are in intensive care and 11 are on ventilators.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.