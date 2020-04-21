TDH: 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 3 new cases in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The department also said there have been 157 deaths, 760 hospitalizations, and 3,838 recoveries. More than 108,000 tests have been administered.

Monday, TDH reported 7,238 cases, 152 deaths, 730 hospitalizations, and 3,575 recoveries.

Two new cases were reported in Greene County and one new case was reported in Hawkins County. No additional deaths were reported in our area.

The following number of cases were reported in local counties:

Carter – 5 cases / 1 death / 3 recovered

Greene – 37 cases / 2 deaths / 24 recovered

Hawkins – 28 cases / 2 deaths / 24 recovered

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recovered

Sullivan – 45 cases / 1 death / 35 recovered

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovered

Washington – 46 cases / 37 recovered

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.