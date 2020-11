TDH: 735 new cases and 10 new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. 10 new deaths were reported in the seven county area.

Of the 735 new cases, 199 were reported in Washington County, 156 in Sullivan County, 132 in Greene County, 111 in Carter County, 72 in Hawkins County, 25 in Johnson County, and 40 in Unicoi County.

There are currently 2,897 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 458 from 2,439 on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 374,493 as of November 30, 2020 including 4,602 deaths, 2,290 current hospitalizations and 328,710 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.87% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/UZdNaQyNQm — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 30, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,860

Inactive/recovered: 2,442

Deaths: 57

Active cases: 361

Greene County

Total cases: 3,248

Inactive/recovered: 2,762

Deaths: 72

Active cases: 414

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,040

Inactive/recovered: 1,734

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 272

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,449

Inactive/recovered: 1,347

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 79

Sullivan County

Total cases: 6,641

Inactive/recovered: 5,722

Deaths: 101

Active cases: 818

Unicoi County

Total cases: 902

Inactive/recovered: 742

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 134

Washington County

Total cases: 6,272

Inactive/recovered: 5,345

Deaths: 108

Active cases: 819