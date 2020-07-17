TDH: 73,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 72 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73,138 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,279 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 785 confirmed deaths, 3,562 hospitalizations, and 42,734 recoveries. More than 1.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 70,881 confirmed cases and 767 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 73,819 as of July 17, 2020 including 815deaths, 3,562 hospitalizations and 42,734 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/pRffGT8Rqg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 17, 2020

TDH reported 72 new cases in our area: 27 in Sullivan County, 22 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six each in Carter and Greene counties, and four in Unicoi County. Twenty new recoveries were reported.

There are currently 625 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 573 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.

72 new cases in NETN today.



This week, there were an average of 63 new cases reported in NETN counties each day. Last Friday, that number was an average of 40 new cases reported each day. pic.twitter.com/q8s2WJwORz — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 17, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 147 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Greene — 193 cases / 2 deaths / 97 recoveries

Hawkins — 124 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Johnson — 51 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 332 cases / 5 deaths / 176 recoveries

Unicoi — 67 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 358 cases / 159 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 88

Greene – 94

Hawkins – 65

Johnson – 14

Sullivan – 151

Unicoi – 14

Washington – 199

There are 625 active cases in NETN. That's 52 more than yesterday.



Active cases have increased by an average of 49 each day this week.



Note Washington County's decrease was followed by an uptick today, and there's a decrease in active cases in Sullivan County today. pic.twitter.com/iQTGejG5tx — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 17, 2020

