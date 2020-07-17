TDH: 73,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 72 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73,138 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,279 total cases since Thursday.
The health department also announced 785 confirmed deaths, 3,562 hospitalizations, and 42,734 recoveries. More than 1.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Thursday, TDH reported 70,881 confirmed cases and 767 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported 72 new cases in our area: 27 in Sullivan County, 22 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six each in Carter and Greene counties, and four in Unicoi County. Twenty new recoveries were reported.
There are currently 625 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 573 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 147 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries
Greene — 193 cases / 2 deaths / 97 recoveries
Hawkins — 124 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries
Johnson — 51 cases / 37 recoveries
Sullivan — 332 cases / 5 deaths / 176 recoveries
Unicoi — 67 cases / 53 recoveries
Washington — 358 cases / 159 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 88
Greene – 94
Hawkins – 65
Johnson – 14
Sullivan – 151
Unicoi – 14
Washington – 199
