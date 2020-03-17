TDH: 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no additional cases reported in our region

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health released new numbers for COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday afternoon.

The number of cases is now up to 73, with no additional cases reported in our region.

Davidson County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.

Williamson County is reporting 21 cases now as of Tuesday.

Source: TDH

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 73 as of March 17, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ty5NWjEdj1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 17, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.