TDH: 7,238 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 5 new cases in Greene Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,238 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Five new cases were reported in Greene County. No new fatalities were reported in our area.

The department also said there have been 152 deaths, 730 hospitalizations, and 3,575 recoveries. More than 100,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

Sunday, TDH reported 7,070 cases, 148 deaths, 724 hospitalizations, and 3,344 recoveries.

The following number of cases were reported in local counties:

Carter – 5 cases / 1 death / 3 recoveries

Greene – 35 cases / 2 deaths / 23 recoveries

Hawkins – 27 cases / 2 deaths / 23 recoveries

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recoveries

Sullivan – 45 cases / 1 death / 35 recoveries

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovery

Washington – 46 cases / 37 recoveries

