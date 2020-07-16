TDH: 70,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 15 new cases both in Washington and Sullivan counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 70,881 confirmed cases and 659 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,440 confirmed cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 767 confirmed deaths, 3,497 hospitalizations, and 41,250 recoveries. More than one million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 63,441 confirmed cases and 755 confirmed deaths.

Thursday, TDH reported 76 new cases in our area: Washington County and Sullivan County experiencing the highest increase in new cases, with an increase of 15 new cases in each county.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 141 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Greene — 187 cases / 2 deaths / 95 recoveries

Hawkins — 117 cases / 2 deaths / 56 recoveries

Johnson — 51 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 305 cases / 5 deaths / 163 recoveries

Unicoi — 63 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 336 cases / 155 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 82

Greene – 90

Hawkins – 59

Johnson – 14

Sullivan – 137

Unicoi – 10

Washington – 181

CLICK HERE for the full report from the TDH.

