TDH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths; 390 new cases in Northeast Tennessee Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 390 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 284 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

Two new deaths were reported in both Carter and Sullivan counties; one death each was reported in Hawkins, Johnson and Washington counties.

New cases by county: Hawkins 99, Washington 96, Sullivan 73, Greene 72, Carter 26, Unicoi 14, and Johnson 10.

There are currently 5,201 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 5,102 yesterday.

The department reported 284 new recoveries from the virus since Saturday.

To date, there have been 42,380 COVID-19 cases and 726 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 564,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 within the state of Tennessee sits at 6,607, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 653,869 as of January 10, 2021 including 7,785 deaths, 3,085 current hospitalizations and 565,197 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 16.31%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/nmmQcIzEfz — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 10, 2021

The health department reported 3,085 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,918

Inactive/recovered: 4,255 (+27)

Deaths: 103 (+2)

Active cases: 560 (+3)

New cases: 26

Greene County

Total cases: 6,294

Inactive/recovered: 5,307 (+47)

Deaths: 103

Active cases: 884 (+25)

New cases: 72

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,242

Inactive/recovered: 3,478 (+32)

Deaths: 63 (+1)

Active cases: 701 (+66)

New cases: 99

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,915

Inactive/recovered: 1,734 (+2)

Deaths: 30 (+1)

Active cases: 151 (+7)

New cases: 10

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,010

Inactive/recovered: 10,467 (+86)

Deaths: 200 (+2)

Active cases: 1,343 (-15)

New cases: 73

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,587

Inactive/recovered: 1,374 (+13)

Deaths: 41

Active cases: 172 (+1)

New cases: 14

Washington County

Total cases: 11,414

Inactive/recovered: 9,838 (+77)

Deaths: 186 (+1)

Active cases: 1,390 (+18)

New cases: 96