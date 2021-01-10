TDH: 7 new COVID-19 deaths; 390 new cases in Northeast Tennessee Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 390 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 284 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.
Two new deaths were reported in both Carter and Sullivan counties; one death each was reported in Hawkins, Johnson and Washington counties.
New cases by county: Hawkins 99, Washington 96, Sullivan 73, Greene 72, Carter 26, Unicoi 14, and Johnson 10.
There are currently 5,201 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 5,102 yesterday.
The department reported 284 new recoveries from the virus since Saturday.
To date, there have been 42,380 COVID-19 cases and 726 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health department reported 564,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 within the state of Tennessee sits at 6,607, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The health department reported 3,085 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 4,918
Inactive/recovered: 4,255 (+27)
Deaths: 103 (+2)
Active cases: 560 (+3)
New cases: 26
Greene County
Total cases: 6,294
Inactive/recovered: 5,307 (+47)
Deaths: 103
Active cases: 884 (+25)
New cases: 72
Hawkins County
Total cases: 4,242
Inactive/recovered: 3,478 (+32)
Deaths: 63 (+1)
Active cases: 701 (+66)
New cases: 99
Johnson County
Total cases: 1,915
Inactive/recovered: 1,734 (+2)
Deaths: 30 (+1)
Active cases: 151 (+7)
New cases: 10
Sullivan County
Total cases: 12,010
Inactive/recovered: 10,467 (+86)
Deaths: 200 (+2)
Active cases: 1,343 (-15)
New cases: 73
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,587
Inactive/recovered: 1,374 (+13)
Deaths: 41
Active cases: 172 (+1)
New cases: 14
Washington County
Total cases: 11,414
Inactive/recovered: 9,838 (+77)
Deaths: 186 (+1)
Active cases: 1,390 (+18)
New cases: 96