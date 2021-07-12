TDH: 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and six new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 191,377 people, or about 37.85% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +3, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 133 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 92 new cases.

There have been 58,039 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Monday in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,090 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +1.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +12, Greene -4, Hawkins +15, Johnson +4, Sullivan +17, Unicoi -1, and Washington +18.

There are currently 190 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, unchanged since yesterday.

Active cases have been slowly rising since late last month. Since June 27, active cases have increased by 81.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 244 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 870,971 cases.

The health department also reported eight new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,608 deaths.

There are currently 3,941 active cases in Tennessee, up 82 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 854,422 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,039 (7)

Inactive/recovered: 56,759 (6)

Deaths: 1,090 (1)

Active cases: 190 (0)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,793 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,606 (+4)

Deaths: 161 (0)

Active cases: 26 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,059 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,884 (0)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 16 (+1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,361 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,215 (0)

Deaths: 114 (0)

Active cases: 32 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,454 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,407 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 8 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,402 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 17,025 (+2)

Deaths: 313 (+1)

Active cases: 64 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,076 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,019 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,894 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 14,603 (0)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 37 (+1)