TDH: 7 new cases, no new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 14 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 181,103 people, or about 35.82% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene +2, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington +3.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 92 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 119 new cases.

There have been 57,729 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +1, Greene -1, Hawkins -1, Johnson 0, Sullivan -5, Unicoi -1, and Washington 0.

Most counties have seen a decrease in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 152 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down seven cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 185 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,027 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,516 deaths.

There are currently 1,947 active cases in Tennessee, down 54 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 851,564 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,729 (7)

Inactive/recovered: 56,504 (14)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 152 (-7)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,744 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,568 (0)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 18 (+1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,019 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,833 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 27 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,323 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,199 (+1)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 12 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,439 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,395 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 5 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,305 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 16,944 (+6)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-5)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,066 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,011 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 5 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,833 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 14,554 (+3)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 28 (0)