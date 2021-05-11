TDH: 69 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN Tuesday; active cases drop below 1,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 136 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Note: Effective Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health changed the way it reports new cases daily. Previously, case data was reported based on the date of public reporting. Now, case data will be reported based on the date when cases were added to the state’s surveillance system. See below for more details.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +11, Hawkins +7, Johnson +4, Sullivan +18, Unicoi +2, and Washington +24.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 602 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 640 new cases.

There have been 56,621 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,050 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -8, Greene +5, Hawkins -11, Johnson -7, Sullivan -40, Unicoi -6, and Washington -1.

There are currently 924 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 68 cases from yesterday.

Yesterday, the active case count dropped below 1,000.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 655 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total case count to 854,918 cases.

The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,292 deaths.

The are currently 8,890 active cases in Tennessee, down 538 from yesterday.

There have been 833,736 recoveries reported in the state since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,621 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 54,647 (+136)

Deaths: 1,050 (+1)

Active cases: 924 (-68)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,642 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,401 (+11)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 83 (-8)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,899 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 7,663 (+6)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 80 (+5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,117 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,841 (+18)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 169 (-11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,413 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,336 (+11)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 38 (-7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,864 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 16,254 (+57)

Deaths: 296 (+1)

Active cases: 314 (-40)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,042 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,957 (+8)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 36 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,644 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 14,195 (+25)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 204 (-1)

Info from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding change in how cases are reported: