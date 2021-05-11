TDH: 69 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN Tuesday; active cases drop below 1,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 136 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.
Note: Effective Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health changed the way it reports new cases daily. Previously, case data was reported based on the date of public reporting. Now, case data will be reported based on the date when cases were added to the state’s surveillance system. See below for more details.
New Cases
New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +11, Hawkins +7, Johnson +4, Sullivan +18, Unicoi +2, and Washington +24.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 602 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 640 new cases.
There have been 56,621 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began
New Deaths
One new death was reported in Sullivan County.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 10 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.
There have been 1,050 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
Change in active cases by county: Carter -8, Greene +5, Hawkins -11, Johnson -7, Sullivan -40, Unicoi -6, and Washington -1.
There are currently 924 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 68 cases from yesterday.
Yesterday, the active case count dropped below 1,000.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 655 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total case count to 854,918 cases.
The health department also reported 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,292 deaths.
The are currently 8,890 active cases in Tennessee, down 538 from yesterday.
There have been 833,736 recoveries reported in the state since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 56,621 (+69)
Inactive/recovered: 54,647 (+136)
Deaths: 1,050 (+1)
Active cases: 924 (-68)
Carter County
Total cases: 6,642 (+3)
Inactive/recovered: 6,401 (+11)
Deaths: 158 (0)
Active cases: 83 (-8)
Greene County
Total cases: 7,899 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 7,663 (+6)
Deaths: 156 (0)
Active cases: 80 (+5)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 6,117 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 5,841 (+18)
Deaths: 107 (0)
Active cases: 169 (-11)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,413 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 2,336 (+11)
Deaths: 39 (0)
Active cases: 38 (-7)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 16,864 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 16,254 (+57)
Deaths: 296 (+1)
Active cases: 314 (-40)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 2,042 (+2)
Inactive/recovered: 1,957 (+8)
Deaths: 49 (0)
Active cases: 36 (-6)
Washington County
Total cases: 14,644 (+24)
Inactive/recovered: 14,195 (+25)
Deaths: 245 (0)
Active cases: 204 (-1)
Info from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding change in how cases are reported:
- To date, daily COVID-19 updates (daily case counts, datasets, most graphs and figures) from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) are based on the date of public reporting. The daily update has been based on all new cases and case updates reported over a 24-hour period as of approximately 9:00 a.m. each calendar day.
- This way of reporting is not a reliable indicator of disease activity. The date of public report is not permanently recorded in TDH’s surveillance database and is subject to system problems and data quality issues.
- TDH is shifting to a more reliable system-generated date: the date the COVID-19 case was added to our surveillance system. This will more accurately reflect when TDH was first notified of the case and will be consistent with standard data reporting practices for other reportable health conditions.
- This change will only impact how data are displayed over time in charts and graphs, it will not impact the total number of cases being reported.
- This change will cause a minor shift in the number of cases associated with each date in our historical datasets (at the state and county levels). Statewide peaks may shift slightly as they will now reflect each day’s case reports as received by TDH. Percent positive will be calculated using the total number of labs recorded in the surveillance database on a given calendar day, rather than reflecting the aggregate change in total from day to day.
- All datasets going forward will provide data from March 2020 to the present using the system-generated date. All historical datasets will remain available.