TDH: 68,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 68,441 confirmed cases and 620 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 2,273 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 755 confirmed deaths, 3,434 hospitalizations, and 39,857 recoveries. More than one million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 66,220 confirmed cases and 740 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 69,061 as of July 15, 2020 including 783 deaths, 3,434 hospitalizations and 39,857 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/q4SuAoel1u — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 15, 2020

Wednesday, TDH reported 62 new cases in our area: 28 in Washington County, 13 in Sullivan County, 10 in Greene County, eight in Carter County, and three in Hawkins County. One fewer case was reported in Johnson County. Seventeen new recoveries were reported.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

There are currently 507 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 463 cases on Tuesday based on TDH data.

Clarification: Since there is one less case reported in Johnson County, there are actually 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region. Because the spreadsheet just does the simple math, I didn't catch this and I apologize. https://t.co/zwwXI7Yz5J — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 15, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 128 cases / 2 deaths / 57 recoveries

Greene — 173 cases / 2 deaths / 92 recoveries

Hawkins — 103 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries

Johnson — 48 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 290 cases / 5 deaths / 160 recoveries

Unicoi — 61 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 321 cases / 152 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 69

Greene – 79

Hawkins – 46

Johnson – 11

Sullivan – 125

Unicoi – 8

Washington – 169

Of the 480 new tests reported today, 62 of them were positive, which is about 13%. — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 15, 2020

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.