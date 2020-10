TDH: 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tenn.; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 212,682 confirmed cases and 10,811 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 666 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,738 confirmed deaths, 1,140 current hospitalizations, and 201,831 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 223,493 as of October 16, 2020 including 2,871 deaths, 1,140 current hospitalizations and 201,831 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 10.4% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Kd300CYl1b — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 16, 2020

There were no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Only Sullivan County reported an increase in active cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

TDH reported 68 new cases locally: 29 in Sullivan County, 4 in Hawkins County, 19 in Washington County, 9 in Greene County, 7 in Carter County, and none in Unicoi and Johnson County.

There are currently 1,538 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,575 on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,366

Inactive/recovered: 1,219

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 115 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,444

Inactive/recovered: 1,203

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 193 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,043

Inactive/recovered: 886

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 134 (-11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,060

Inactive/recovered: 788

Deaths: 6

Active cases: 266 (-11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,943

Inactive/recovered: 2,414

Deaths: 42

Active cases: 487 (+2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 330

Inactive/recovered: 296

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 33 (+0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,874

Inactive/recovered: 2,522

Deaths: 42

Active cases: 310 (-9)