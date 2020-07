TDH: 66,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 70 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 66,220 confirmed cases and 568 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,514 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 740 confirmed deaths, 3,378 hospitalizations, and 38,272 recoveries. More than one million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 64,737 confirmed cases and 537 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 66,788 as of July 14, 2020 including 767 deaths, 3,378 hospitalizations and 38,272 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/54xHmJF9AY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 14, 2020

Tuesday, TDH reported 70 new cases in our area: 29 in Sullivan County, 17 in Washington County, 12 in Carter County, six in Greene County, five in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County. No new cases were reported in Johnson County.

Sixteen new recoveries were reported: 14 in Sullivan County and one each in Hawkins and Washington counties.

There has been an average of 56 new COVID-19 cases per day in NETN in the past week. Last week, the average was 25 new cases per day.



That's 40 new cases per day over the past 14 days. Last week, it was an average of 20 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/oxhpydMnGE — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 14, 2020

There are now 463 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 409 on Monday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 120 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries

Greene — 163 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries

Hawkins — 100 cases / 2 deaths / 55 recoveries

Johnson — 49 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 277 cases / 5 deaths / 151 recoveries

Unicoi — 61 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 293 cases / 147 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 63

Greene – 70

Hawkins – 43

Johnson – 12

Sullivan – 121

Unicoi – 8

Washington – 146

Here's a graph comparing deaths/recoveries/active cases by county. You can see Washington County is split right down the middle. pic.twitter.com/7C1imndjri — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 14, 2020

