TDH: 6,589 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, no new fatalities in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,589 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The department also said there have been 142 deaths, 711 hospitalizations, and 3,017 recoveries. More than 87,000 tests have been administered.

Thursday, TDH reported 6,262 cases, 141 deaths, 691 hospitalizations, and 2,786 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported in our area.

Greene and Hawkins counties both saw one additional case of coronavirus since Thursday.

The following number of cases were reported in local counties:

Carter – 5 cases / 1 death / 3 recovered

Greene – 30 cases / 2 deaths / 22 recovered

Hawkins – 27 cases / 2 deaths/ 23 recovered

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recovered

Sullivan – 45 cases / 1 death / 35 recovered

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovered

Washington – 46 cases / 37 recovered

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com the WJHL app.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.