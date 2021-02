TDH: 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 84 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

While Hawkins County reported an additional death due to the virus, Sullivan County showed one fewer death than previously reported on Saturday, leaving Sunday’s net gain at zero deaths.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 765,137 as of February 21, 2021 including 11,133 deaths, 1,010 current hospitalizations and 737,635 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.11%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/V0L4mAQl8W — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 21, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,129 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 765,137 cases.

The health department also reported 18 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,133 deaths.

Current hospitalizations are at 1,010, an increase of 25 since Saturday.

Health officials reported 1,335 new recoveries and a total of 737,635 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 5,904

Inactive/recovered: 5,646 (+7)

Deaths: 150

Active cases: 108 (-2)

New cases: 5

Greene County

Total cases: 7,244

Inactive/recovered: 6,986 (+20)

Deaths: 143

Active cases: 115 (-14)

New cases: 6

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,147

Inactive/recovered: 4,874 (+14)

Deaths: 92 (+1)

Active cases: 181

New cases: 15

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,138

Inactive/recovered: 2,089 (+1)

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 12 (-1)

New cases: 0

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,107

Inactive/recovered: 13,479 (+20)

Deaths: 270 (-1)

Active cases: 358

New cases: 19

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,784

Inactive/recovered: 1,690 (+4)

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 47 (-1)

New cases: 3

Washington County

Total cases: 12,637

Inactive/recovered: 12,180 (+18)

Deaths: 230

Active cases: 227 (-1)

New cases: 17