TDH: 65 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee, 40 new recoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 129,509 confirmed cases and 2,238 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,289 total cases since Friday.

The health department also announced 1,304 confirmed deaths, 5,813 hospitalizations, and 92,100 recoveries. More than 1.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 128,315 confirmed cases and 1,285 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 131, 747 as of August 15, 2020 including 1,345 deaths, 5,813 hospitalizations and 92,100 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.76%.] pic.twitter.com/z1JEI3JgTc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 15, 2020

One new death was reported in Sullivan County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 16 fatalities. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

TDH reported 65 new local cases: 35 in Sullivan County; 14 in Washington County; six each in Carter, and Hawkins counties; and two in each Johnson and Greene Counties. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

Forty new recoveries were reported: 26 in Sullivan, six in Washington, four in Hawkins, three in Carter, and one in Johnson County.

There are currently 2,899 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,875 cases on Frisday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 608 cases / 6 deaths / 150 recoveries

Greene — 563 cases / 9 deaths / 167 recoveries

Hawkins — 540 cases / 10 deaths / 150 recoveries

Johnson — 321 cases / 48 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,171 cases / 16 deaths / 808 recoveries

Unicoi — 179 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,405 cases / 2 deaths / 445 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 452

Greene – 387

Hawkins – 380

Johnson – 273

Sullivan – 347

Unicoi – 102

Washington – 958

