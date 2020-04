TDH: 6,262 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 141 deaths

No additional deaths reported in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,262 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The department also said there have been 141 deaths, 691 hospitalizations, and 2,786 recoveries. Slightly more than 85,000 tests have been administered.

Wednesday, TDH reported 6,079 cases, 135 deaths, 663 hospitalizations, and 2,196 recoveries.

No additional deaths were reported in our area.

The health department reported two additional cases in Sullivan County while Carter, Greene, and Washington counties each saw one additional case.

The following number of cases were reported in local counties:

Carter – 5 cases / 1 death / 3 recovered

Greene – 29 cases / 2 deaths / 23 recovered

Hawkins – 26 cases / 2 deaths / 20 recovered

Johnson – 2 cases / 2 recovered

Sullivan – 45 cases / 1 death / 31 recovered

Unicoi – 1 case / 1 recovered

Washington – 46 cases / 36 recovered

