TDH: 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 38 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +5, Hawkins +5, Johnson +3, Sullivan +19, Unicoi +3, and Washington +15.

Sullivan County surpassed 15,000 total cases over the weekend.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 666 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 612 new cases.

There have been 51,306 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee (or Tennessee) on Monday. Over the weekend, one new death was reported in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,006 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +11, Greene 0, Hawkins -4, Johnson +3, Sullivan +9, Unicoi +3, and Washington +2.

There are currently 955 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 24 cases from yesterday. That’s the highest since about a month ago.

Today marks the sixth day in a row that active cases have increased.

All seven counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 732 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 801,645 cases.

The health department reported no new deaths in the state. There have been 11,713 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide since the pandemic began.

There are currently 13,384 active cases in Tennessee, down 20 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 776,548 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 801,645 as of March 22, 2021 including 11,713 deaths, 756 current hospitalizations and 776,548 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.92%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/dkwp2PnBIC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 22, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 51,306 (+62)

Inactive/recovered: 49,345 (+38)

Deaths: 1,006 (0)

Active cases: 955 (24)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,111 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 5,873 (+1)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 83 (+11)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,429 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,204 (+5)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 76 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,461 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 5,246 (+9)

Deaths: 102 (0)

Active cases: 113 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,204 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,143 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 23 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,060 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 14,402 (+10)

Deaths: 279 (0)

Active cases: 379 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,857 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,779 (0)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 31 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,184 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 12,698 (+13)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Active cases: 250 (+2)