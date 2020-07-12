TDH: 61,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; 19 new cases, 1 new death locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 61,443 confirmed cases and 517 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 954 total cases since Saturday.
The health department also announced 714 confirmed deaths, 3,250 hospitalizations, and 35,855 recoveries. More than a million coronavirus tests have been administered. Sullivan County executive order: Mask mandate to go in effect July 12
Saturday, TDH reported 19 new cases in our area: one in Washington County, 11 in Sullivan County, two in Carter County, and five in Hawkins County.
A new death was also reported in Carter County, bringing the total there to two deaths.
There are now 365 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 105 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries
Greene — 151 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries
Hawkins — 91 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries
Johnson — 46 cases / 37 recoveries
Sullivan — 221 cases / 4 deaths / 124 recoveries
Unicoi — 58 cases / 53 recoveries
Washington — 262 cases / 146 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 49
Greene – 58
Hawkins – 35
Johnson – 9
Sullivan – 93
Unicoi – 5
Washington – 116
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.