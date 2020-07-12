TDH: 61,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; 19 new cases, 1 new death locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 61,443 confirmed cases and 517 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 954 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 714 confirmed deaths, 3,250 hospitalizations, and 35,855 recoveries. More than a million coronavirus tests have been administered. Sullivan County executive order: Mask mandate to go in effect July 12

Saturday, TDH reported 19 new cases in our area: one in Washington County, 11 in Sullivan County, two in Carter County, and five in Hawkins County.

A new death was also reported in Carter County, bringing the total there to two deaths.

There are now 365 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 61,960 as of July 12, 2020 including 741 deaths, 3,250 hospitalizations and 35,855 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/R6Txkcj9qg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 12, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 105 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries

Greene — 151 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries

Hawkins — 91 cases / 2 deaths / 54 recoveries

Johnson — 46 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 221 cases / 4 deaths / 124 recoveries

Unicoi — 58 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 262 cases / 146 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 49

Greene – 58

Hawkins – 35

Johnson – 9

Sullivan – 93

Unicoi – 5

Washington – 116

