TDH: 61 new cases in Northeast Tennessee; one new death in Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 158,070 confirmed cases and 4,292 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,765 total cases since Friday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 162,362 as of September 5, 2020 including 1,862 deaths, 846 current hospitalizations and 144,383 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.27%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YdzaAvae5T — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 5, 2020

The health department also announced 1,810 confirmed deaths, 7,276 hospitalizations, and 144,383 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 156,398 confirmed cases and 1,785 confirmed deaths.

One new death was reported in our area on Saturday in Greene County.

TDH reported 61 new local cases: 10 in Carter County, 17 in Greene County, four in Hawkins County, three Johnson County, one in Unicoi and 26 in Washington County.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

138 active cases (+10)

980 total cases

24 deaths

818 inactive/recovered

Greene County

142 active cases (+17)

916 total cases

19 deaths (1 new death)

747 inactive/recovered

Hawkins County

46 active cases (+4)

691total cases

13 deaths

632 inactive/recovered

Johnson County

36 active cases (+3)

435 total cases

1 death

398 inactive/recovered

Sullivan County

248 active cases (-13)

1,837 total cases

26 deaths

1,563 inactive/recovered

Unicoi County

25 active cases (+1)

235 total cases

1 death

209 inactive/recovered

Washington County

241 active cases (+26)

1,819 total cases

14 deaths

1,546 inactive/recovered

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.