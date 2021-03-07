TDH: 60 new COVID cases in Northeast Tennessee, zero deaths

Sullivan County’s COVID test positivity percentage the past 7 days is the 10th-highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties and more than double the combined rate of the remaining Northeast Tennessee counties.

Sullivan County’s new case rate, test positivity far above rest of Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday. That brought the seven-county region’s total number of cases since the pandemic started above 50,000 — to 50,003.

Overall, 14-day trends for new cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths have begun to flatten but are at their lowest levels since early fall.

The week ended with new cases per capita and COVID test positivity rates at much higher levels in Sullivan County than the remaining six Tennessee counties in the News Channel 11 viewing area.

Sullivan reported 28 new cases Sunday, nearly half the total though it represents about 31 percent of the region’s population.

For the past week, Sullivan’s average of new daily cases per 100,000 population was 18.9. That’s more than 70 percent higher than the remaining counties’ rate of 11.0.

The difference in test positivity percentage is even wider. Sullivan County’s 13.2 percent rate over the past 7 days is the 10th highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties.

The remaining six counties had a combined positivity rate of 5.0 percent. Carter County’s rate of 7.2 percent was the next highest after Sullivan County’s and ranked 45th statewide, while Greene County’s rate was the state’s fifth lowest at just 1.8 percent.

Sullivan County’s case and test positivity rates have been higher than the surrounding counties for at least the past two weeks.

The high positivity percentage creates an issue for nursing homes trying to reopen for indoor family visitation. Federal guidelines issued by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) essentially prohibit indoor visitation in counties with positivity percentages above 10 percent.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 783,484 as of Sunday. There have been 11,547 deaths.

As of Sunday 747 Tennesseans were hospitalized with COVID, a drop of 31 from the day before.

Health officials reported 1,319 new recoveries and a total of 756,793 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 6,004

Inactive/recovered: 5,770 (+6)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 79 (unchanged)

New cases: 6

Greene County

Total cases: 7,317

Inactive/recovered: 7,107 (0)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 57 (-6)

New cases: 2

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,302

Inactive/recovered: 5,094 (+16)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 110 (-9)

New cases: 7

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,175

Inactive/recovered: 2,120 (+3)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 17 (-3)

New cases: 0

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,527

Inactive/recovered: 13,929 (+14)

Deaths: 275 (0)

Active cases: 323 +14)

New cases: 28

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,822

Inactive/recovered: 1,743 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 32 (-1)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 12,856

Inactive/recovered: 12,445 (+13)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 174 (+3)

New cases: 16