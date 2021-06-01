TDH: 6 new COVID cases, 5 new deaths in NETN Tuesday, active cases continue decline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 39 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +2, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 198 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 295 new cases.

The region’s 14-day new case average is at its lowest since last July.

There have been 57,427 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Hawkins +2, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,071 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -9, Greene 0, Hawkins -5, Johnson -2, Sullivan -15, Unicoi -3, and Washington -4.

Greene County has seen a slight increase in active cases over the past week, but all other counties have experienced a decrease.

There are currently 340 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 38 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its lowest since last July.

Vaccinations

As of today, 170,395 people in Northeast Tennessee — about 33.7%, of the population — are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 197 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 863,004 cases.

The health department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,456 deaths.

There are currently 3,913 active cases in Tennessee, down 347 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 846,635 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,427 (6)

Inactive/recovered: 56,016 (39)

Deaths: 1,071 (5)

Active cases: 340 (-38)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,699 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,517 (+8)

Deaths: 159 (+1)

Active cases: 23 (-9)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,976 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,786 (+1)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 32 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,279 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,107 (+4)

Deaths: 112 (+2)

Active cases: 60 (-5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,390 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 9 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,179 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 16,731 (+17)

Deaths: 303 (0)

Active cases: 145 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,051 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,996 (+3)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 6 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,805 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 14,489 (+4)

Deaths: 251 (+2)

Active cases: 65 (-4)