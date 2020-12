TDH: 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee, 168 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 123 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

Two new deaths were reported in Washington County, one new death was reported in each Carter, Greene, Johnson and Sullivan Counties.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 400,594 as of December 6, 2020 including 4,943 deaths, 2,504 current hospitalizations and 360,152 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.49% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/M2lcUnNtgG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 6, 2020

There are currently 2,309 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,644 Saturday.

Today’s @TNDeptofHealth report records 168 new COVID cases in NE TN. 6 deaths were recorded, 2 in Washington County. The day’s positivity rate remained high in most counties. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) December 6, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,096 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 2,702 (+26)

Deaths: 64 (+1)

Active cases: 330 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,449 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,036 (+15)

Deaths: 75 (+1)

Active cases: 338 (+3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,218 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 1,939 (+8)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 243 (+14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,495 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,414 (+8)

Deaths: 24 (+1)

Active cases: 57 (-7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 7,279 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 6,414 (+57)

Deaths: 117 (+1)

Active cases: 748 (-28)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 992 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 848 (+9)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 116 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 6,820 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 5,893 (+44)

Deaths: 120 (+2)

Active cases: 807 (+2)