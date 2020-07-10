TDH: 59,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 59,085 confirmed cases and 461 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,955 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 697 confirmed deaths, 3,146 hospitalizations, and 34,740 recoveries. More than 994,114 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 57,153 confirmed cases and 684 confirmed deaths.

Friday, TDH reported 64 new cases in our area: 23 in Washington County, 15 in Greene County, 11 in Sullivan County, 10 in Carter County, four in Hawkins County, and one in Johnson County. Fourteen new recoveries were reported, however, one fewer recovery was reported in Carter County.

The health department’s data for Sullivan County does not reflect two deaths reported Friday in former residents of Christian Care Center of Bristol.

There are now 283 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 232 active cases on Thursday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 87 cases / 1 death / 53 recoveries

Greene — 138 cases / 2 deaths / 92 recoveries

Hawkins — 83 cases / 2 deaths / 53 recoveries

Johnson — 45 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 189 cases / 2 deaths / 111 recoveries

Unicoi — 56 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 235 cases / 144 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 33

Greene – 44

Hawkins – 28

Johnson – 8

Sullivan – 76

Unicoi – 3

Washington – 91

