TDH: 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, new deaths in Carter and Greene counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The health department said there have been 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations, and 1,969 recoveries.

One new death was reported in Carter and Greene counties.

On Monday, TDH reported 5,610 cases, 109 deaths, 579 hospitalizations, and 1,671 recoveries.

The following number of cases were reported in local counties:

Carter – 3 cases / 1 death

Greene – 27 cases / 2 deaths

Hawkins – 24 cases / 2 deaths

Johnson – 2 cases

Sullivan – 43 cases / 1 death

Unicoi – 1 case

Washington – 44 cases

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.

