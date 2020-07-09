TDH: 57,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 50 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 57,153 confirmed cases and 438 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,605 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 684 confirmed deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations, and 33,609 recoveries. More than 972,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 55,567 confirmed cases and 660 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 57,591 as of July 9, 2020 including 710 deaths, 3,088 hospitalizations and 33,609 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/dMz5X7IYO4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 9, 2020

TDH reported 50 new cases in our area on Thursday: 19 in Sullivan County, 15 in Washington County, 13 in Hawkins County, two in Carter County, and one in Greene County. Twenty-four new recoveries were reported.

There are currently 232 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 206 on Wednesday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 77 cases / 1 death / 54 recoveries

Greene — 123 cases / 2 deaths / 91 recoveries

Hawkins — 79 cases / 2 deaths / 52 recoveries

Johnson — 44 cases / 37 recoveries

Sullivan — 178 cases / 2 deaths / 99 recoveries

Unicoi — 56 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 212 cases / 144 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 22

Greene – 30

Hawkins – 25

Johnson – 7

Sullivan – 77

Unicoi – 3

Washington – 68

