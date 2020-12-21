TDH: 547 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 547 new COVID-19 cases within local Northeast Tennessee counties on Monday.
These counties include Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
No new deaths were reported in these counties.
Statewide, TDH reported a total of 529,578 cases on Sunday, with 474,343 confirmed cases.
Below is data that were reported in local Northeast Tennessee counties.
Carter County
Total: 4,011
Inactive/recovered: 3,306
Deaths: 76
Active: 629
New: 46
Greene County
Total: 4,970
Inactive/recovered: 3,826
Deaths: 82
Active: 1,062
New: 104
Hawkins County
Total: 3,237
Inactive/recovered: 2,471
Deaths: 48
Active: 718
New: 65
Johnson County
Total: 1,715
Inactive/recovered: 1,549
Deaths: 27
Active: 139
New: 17
Sullivan County
Total: 9,842
Inactive/recovered: 8,078
Deaths: 161
Active: 1,603
New: 162
Unicoi County
Total: 1.304
Inactive/recovered: 1,052
Deaths: 36
Active: 216
New: 21
Washington County
Total: 9,266
Inactive/recovered: 7,502
Deaths: 144
Active: 1,620
New: 132