TDH: 526 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 24; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 526 new COVID-19 cases along with 948 new recoveries since Dec. 24 on Saturday, Dec. 26.

No new deaths were reported.

The state did not report numbers on Christmas Day.

There are currently 5,036 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Statewide, there were 497,374 confirmed cases reported on Saturday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,253

Inactive/recovered: 3,614 (+88)

Deaths: 79

Active cases: 560 (+5)

New cases: 62

Greene County

Total cases: 5,259

Inactive/recovered: 4,269 (+165)

Deaths: 88

Active cases: 902 (-35)

New cases: 53

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,461

Inactive/recovered: 2,816 (+115)

Deaths: 52

Active cases: 593 (+9)

New cases: 124

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,752

Inactive/recovered: 1,609 (+19)

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 115 (+4)

New cases: 4

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,374

Inactive/recovered: 8,824 (+246)

Deaths: 167

Active cases: 1,383 (-23)

New cases: 141

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,377

Inactive/recovered: 1,153 (+35)

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 186 (-4)

New cases: 24

Washington County

Total cases: 9,769

Inactive/recovered: 8,319 (+280)

Deaths: 153

Active cases: 1,297 (-73)

New cases: 118