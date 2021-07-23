TDH: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 22 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 194,678 people, or about 38.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +7, Hawkins +7, Johnson 0, Sullivan +9, Unicoi +2, and Washington +24.

Yesterday, 100 new cases were reported, marking the largest single-day increase in new cases in over two months.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 348 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 193 new cases.

There have been 58,529 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, three deaths were reported.

There have been 1,094 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +4, Hawkins +1, Johnson -2, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +1, and Washington +19.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +5, Greene +39, Hawkins +18, Johnson -3, Sullivan +49, Unicoi -2, and Washington +72.

There are currently 465 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 29 cases from yesterday.

The region’s active case count is at its highest point since mid to late May.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,568 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 880,789 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,673 deaths.

There are currently 9,893 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,048 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 858,223 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,529 (52)

Inactive/recovered: 56,970 (22)

Deaths: 1,094 (1)

Active cases: 465 (29)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,836 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,640 (0)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 34 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,132 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,906 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 67 (+4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,424 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 6,250 (+6)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 59 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,468 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,415 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 14 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,559 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 17,092 (+5)

Deaths: 314 (+1)

Active cases: 153 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,079 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,024 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 5 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,031 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 14,643 (+5)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 133 (+19)