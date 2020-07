TDH: 51,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 35 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 51,774 confirmed cases and 381 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 724 total cases since Sunday.

This is the first time in more than a week that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported statewide.

The health department also announced 628 confirmed deaths, 2,897 hospitalizations, and 31,020 recoveries. More than 904,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 51,061 confirmed cases and 621 confirmed deaths.

The department reported 35 new cases in our area: 11 in Greene County, nine in Washington County, six in Carter County, five in Hawkins County, and four in Sullivan County. TDH reported 23 new recoveries.

There are now 162 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 150 active cases on Sunday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 65 cases / 1 death / 50 recoveries

Greene — 114 cases / 2 deaths / 75 recoveries

Hawkins — 62 cases / 2 deaths / 47 recoveries

Johnson — 44 cases / 32 recoveries

Sullivan — 121 cases / 2 deaths / 89 recoveries

Unicoi — 55 cases / 53 recoveries

Washington — 174 cases / 120 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 14

Greene – 37

Hawkins – 13

Johnson – 12

Sullivan – 30

Unicoi – 2

Washington – 54

