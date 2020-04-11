TDH: 5,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 1,386 recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,114 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Health officials report that there are 101 confirmed deaths, 536 hospitalizations, and 1,386 people who have recovered.

A total of 66,828 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:

Carter Couty: 3

Greene Couty: 26

Hawkins County: 22

Johnson County: 2

Sullivan County: 37

Unicoi County: 1

Washington County: 37

