TDH: 5,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 1,386 recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,114 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
Health officials report that there are 101 confirmed deaths, 536 hospitalizations, and 1,386 people who have recovered.
A total of 66,828 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee.
TDH reported the following number of cases in local counties:
Carter Couty: 3
Greene Couty: 26
Hawkins County: 22
Johnson County: 2
Sullivan County: 37
Unicoi County: 1
Washington County: 37
