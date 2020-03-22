TDH: 505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health Sunday reported 505 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, including six cases in our region.
Ballad Health confirmed Sunday that two cases have been identified in Greene County, and two cases have been confirmed in Sullivan County. Earlier in the week, TDH announced two cases were confirmed in Washington County.
TDH Sunday confirmed that 909 cases have been tested in the state, of which 848 tested negative.
