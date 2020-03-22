Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
TDH: 505 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Local Coronavirus Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health Sunday reported 505 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee, including six cases in our region.

Ballad Health confirmed Sunday that two cases have been identified in Greene County, and two cases have been confirmed in Sullivan County. Earlier in the week, TDH announced two cases were confirmed in Washington County.

SEE ALSO: Ballad Health confirms additional COVID-19 cases

TDH Sunday confirmed that 909 cases have been tested in the state, of which 848 tested negative.

SEE ALSO: Tennessee reports 2nd coronavirus-related death

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

